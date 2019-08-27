Society

'All for you': Arkansas college football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach

BATESVILLE, Arkansas -- A college football team in Arkansas shaved their heads to stand in solidarity with their cancer-fighting coach.

"It's all for you, coach," a player says in a video that shows Lyon College football team revealing their surprise to offensive coordinator Kris Sweet.

Coach Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is moved to tears as he hugs each player.

Freshman football player Fletcher Clay captured the video in Batesville on August 26.
