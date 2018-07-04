SOCIETY

Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th

EMBED </>More Videos

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says once the sun sets on the 4th of July, they always get hundreds of emergency calls, 80 percent of which come from the eastern areas of Antioch, Pittsburg and Bay Point. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says once the sun sets on the 4th of July, they always get hundreds of emergency calls, 80 percent of which come from the eastern areas of Antioch, Pittsburg and Bay Point.

RELATED: San Jose braces for illegal fireworks on July 4th

"On top of property loss tonight we will probably see some sort of injury. We'll see a house probably catch on fire because of aerial fireworks," said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Carman.

Those fireworks can be extremely dangerous and costly. Illegal fireworks started fires in Brentwood and Antioch in 2016, which caused more than $100,000 in damage.

And this year, Carman says fire danger is still at an all-time high.

"I've been doing this for 35 years and I've never seen a fire season begin this early," he told ABC7 News.
RELATED: Moraga fire contained after enforcing evacuations

With the fire burning in Napa and Yolo counties, Carman says firefighters and departments around the state are already feeling the burn, especially when you add on local fires like Monday's in Moraga which got dangerously close to a neighborhood.

Carmen says he's fed up with the blatant disregard for fire danger. "I think it's not that they don't get the message...I think they just disregard the law and do that in a lot of different ways. And fireworks is just one of those. I don't have a lot of hope," he said.

For more on the 4th of July in the Bay Area and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholiday4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thfireworksfirefighterscal firewildfirebrush firefire safety
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
More News