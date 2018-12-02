U.S. & WORLD

Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display. ABC News reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

'Tis the season for over-the-top holiday displays, and neighbors trying to one-up each other, hoping to recreate that glorious Griswold glow.

However, not everyone is feeling the holiday cheer.

Jeremy and Kristy Morris are known for turning their Idaho home into a week-long winter wonderland, complete with 200,000 lights, masses of carolers, and even a real-life nativity scene -- featuring a live camel.

However, they say some of their neighbors have been trying to shut them down, and now the family is fighting back, suing their Homeowner's Association, claiming they were "unlawfully discriminated against based on their religion."

RELATED: New Jersey town wants family to pay $2,000 a day for holiday light display

"They sent a certified letter saying our beliefs were in conflict with neighbors," says Jeremy.

They say some of their neighbors harassed not only them, but also their literal busloads of guests.

Some even receiving death threats.

"They would call people coming to my show as riff-raffs, which is what you would call people who were short of means," Jeremy says.

In the suit, the Homeowner's Association denies the discrimination, calling the display a "nuisance," and says it is in violation of the association's governing rules that restrict "offensive noise," "increased traffic," and "excessively bright lights."

RELATED: 'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas

However, audio played in court that Morris recorded appears to contradict that statement.

A jury ruled in favor of the Morris', granting them $75,000 in damages. But the damage here is already done.

"This was about freedom of religion and property, and we hope this doesn't happen to anyone. Because there's going to be a federal lawsuit at the end of it," says Jeremy.

They're not doing the house this year.

A big part of their event includes raising money for children dealing with cancer, so he hopes he can find a new neighborhood where he can continue this transition in peace -- and where his camel, named Dolly, won't upset the neighbors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlawsuitchristmasholiday lightsthreatIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
U.S. & WORLD
Service dog 'Sully HW Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
ABC7 helps police return stolen ashes to woman
Life slowly settling down in Alaska after magnitude 7.0 earthquake
'Thousand points of light' and Bush 41's legacy of volunteerism
Man arrested in Petaluma after nearly biting off man's finger during fight
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Show More
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
First candle on Bill Graham Menorah in San Francisco to be lit for Hanukkah
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Nurse shark attacks Utah boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Happy Hanukkah! Everything you need to know about playing dreidel
More News