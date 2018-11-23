CYBER MONDAY

Here's your shopping guide to Cyber Monday deals

ABC News has the latest on Black Friday 2018. (Shutterstock)

The deals are coming. From clothing chains to giant department stores, retailers have shared their plans to attract shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

Happy shopping!

**Retailers listed alphabetically**

More Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.

Amazon
Cyber Monday

Barnes & Noble
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Belk
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Weekly Ad | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop
Holiday Hub | Find a store

Home Depot
Cyber Monday | Find a store

J.C.Penney
Cyber Monday | Find a store

K-Mart
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohls
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's
Find a store

Meijer
Find a store

Microsoft
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Office Depot
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Overstock.com
Cyber Monday

Staples
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target
Cyber Week | Find a store

Walmart
Cyber Monday | Find a store
