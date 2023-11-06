The best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon up to 65% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Cyber Monday is slated for November 26th this year, and there are a bunch of deals already live at big retailers including Walmart and Amazon . Below we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, including tech deals, home deals, appliance deals and more.
Image credit: Amazon
Best overall tech product
Best tech deals
Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset that comes with a $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com using code: META50
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for %50 off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 24% off
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K TV for 20% off
Image credit: Amazon
Best overall home product:
Best home deals on Amazon
HexClad Pot Set 3-piece Bundle for 17% off
LEVOIT Air Purifier for 15% off
COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven for 25% off
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for 42% off
Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for $40.99
Image credit: Amazon
Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses for 30% off
Bulova Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for 39% off
DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for up to 39% off
Adidas Men's Training Jacket for up to 40% off
Fossil Grant Men's Watch for 54% off
* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.