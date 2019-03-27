costco

Dad is blown away by how much he saved on his first trip to Costco

EMBED <>More Videos

Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy! A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and people are loving his reaction.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy!

A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and Twitter is loving his reaction.

TJ Musto shared video of his father showing off his purchases saying, "my dad went to Costco for the first time in his life."

In the video, "Costco dad" is completely floored at how much money he saved on sauce, water, sausage and other items.

"These sausages - I think were 8 bucks!" he said.

The internet is developing a collective crush with some referring to him as "Hot Costco Dad."

As of Wednesday, the video had more than five million views on Twitter.

The video ends with dad laughing exclaiming, "Stephanie said she's getting me a Costco card for my birthday."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesfunny videoviral videofoodsavingscostcou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COSTCO
QUICK TIP: Shopping at Costco without a membership
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled due to listeria
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
Get a free plane ticket by going to a Giants game, and other great deals
TOP STORIES
Berkeley City Council approves ban on overnight RV parking
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Top stories update: Wednesday
Accuweather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today and tomorrow
How the Oakland ShakeAlert will work
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Classes cancelled at Vanden High in Fairfield after threat made
Show More
2.7, 2.6 preliminary magnitude earthquakes rattle North Bay
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
County in New York bars unvaccinated minors from public places
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Possible measles exposure across Santa Clara County has parents on edge
More TOP STORIES News