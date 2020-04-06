Coronavirus

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter Bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches.

"You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.

Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter Bunny can't visit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: SF mayor gives update on COVID-19
SF announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for city workers on the frontlines
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF mayor gives update on COVID-19
Half of CA's COVID-19 patients under age of 49, Newsom says
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Exclusive: East Bay Coronavirus survivor details battle with COVID-19
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Show More
Santa Clara Co. officials recommend face coverings in public
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News