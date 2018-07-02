SOCIETY

Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular ice cream shop in Chicago's East Side neighborhood has been targeted in a racist Facebook post in which a customer threatened to call immigration officials on the shop ow (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
A popular ice cream shop in Chicago's East Side neighborhood has been targeted in a racist Facebook post in which a customer threatened to call immigration officials on the shop owned by Mexican Americans.

La Michoacana is a neighborhood favorite with 32 flavors of ice cream and a large variety of popsicles.

"It's very upsetting. It's upsetting because we're a tight community. We're a hard-working community," said Amada Gallardo, who owns La Michoacana.

RELATED: Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children

Gallardo said Sunday a customer was apparently unhappy with his milkshake.

"I don't know if it was just the employee that waited on him yesterday or what happened, but they gave him his shake. He didn't like it, and he just walked out," Gallardo said.

When the man wrote negative comments on a neighborhood Facebook page, Gallardo said she asked that they communicate offline.

Their conversation in private message turned hateful when he wrote, "I'm sorry that you don't know how to train incompetent illegal aliens..."

He also wrote, "I have friends that work for ICE I think I'll send them there..."

RELATED: Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward

After Gallardo reposted the man's message on the same neighborhood Facebook page, customers turned out to send their own message.
"When somebody talks about, 'Oh, I'm going to call ICE,' to me, that's bullying. Stop bullying us," said Juanita Buenrostro, who lives in the neighborhood.

They said #HoldTheICE, but not the ice cream. The line was out the door Monday night.

Despite the man's words, Gallardo said she still welcomes his business.

"I'd like to change his heart and have him come back out and not think that way about us," Gallardo said.

Gallardo said she tried to offer the man a free milkshake, but he blocked her on Facebook. ABC7 Eyewitness News sent him a Facebook message asking him for comment, but has not heard back.

For more stories on ICE and recent immigration issues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismimmigrationICEfacebookice creamthreatu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News