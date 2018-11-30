George H. W. Bush visited the Bay Area multiple times during his presidency-- the most notable after the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake.ABC7 News spoke with former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos who says he'll never forget President Bush's visit days after the devastating Earthquake.Mayor Agnos lead the city during that tragedy. He says George Bush Senior was responsive in the days and weeks after the quake in 1989.Bush came to the Bay Area and toured the places hardest hit by the quake. He stopped to listen to what first responders and city officials needed from Washington.Bush also met with Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and the rest of the 1989 San Francisco 49ers at the White House after their Super Bowl victory against the Denver Broncos in 1990.The former president also visited San Francisco later on in 1990 to campaign for then-gubernatorial Republican candidate Pete Wilson, who ended up winning the race and serving two terms as governor.Former Mayor Agnos said he joins with the nation, sending condolences to the Bush family. He called the former president a true statesman.