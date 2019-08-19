climate change

Iceland holds funeral for Okjokull glacier lost to climate change

OKJOKULL GLACIER, Iceland (KGO) -- Leading politicians and scientists in Iceland say there's an urgent need to fight climate change.

They made those pleas during what they called a funeral for a glacier Sunday.

About 100 people hiked for two hours across rocks that were once covered with ice.

They included Iceland's Prime Minister. "This is the first Icelandic glacier that's formally declared an 'ex-glacier.' But if the predictions of the scientists... if we see them happening, we will see other glaciers disappear in the next decades," Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

Activists even installed a plaque on a rock to memorialize the glacier that once covered about 6 square miles.
