GAY RIGHTS

Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Man claims florist wouldn't provide services for his gay wedding. (KTRK)

INDIANA --
An Indiana man says he was denied service at a flower shop because he's marrying another man.

Last Thursday, Elliott posted on Facebook that he tried to buy flowers for his upcoming wedding.

He says the conversation with the store owner changed when he told her he was marrying a man.

RELATED: Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online

Elliott says she then told him she couldn't help him because she was going on vacation. Elliott says he's not mad about it.

"Everybody has their beliefs, and you can believe whatever you want to believe, but if you're working for the public and in the public, you should be able to set those aside for the public and for your job," Elliott said.

The flower shop hasn't commented. Indiana shops legally don't have to provide services against their religious beliefs, but the law also says these business can't discriminate against the LGBT community.

For more stories, photos, and video on the LGBT community, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygay marriageu.s. & worldgay rightslgbtdiscriminationweddinglgbtqIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAY RIGHTS
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
More gay rights
SOCIETY
Father's swimming pool drone could help stop child drownings
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
Show More
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Consumer Catch-up: MacBook software bug, Yelp adds hygiene scores
More News