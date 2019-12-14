Get paid $15,000 to move to Topeka, Kansas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new program in Topeka, Kansas is offering cold hard cash to lure more people to live and work in the capital city.
The pilot program is called "Choose Topeka" and it will be based on the employees' performance.
According to Choose Topeka, once the employee moves and works in Topeka and Shawnee County for a year, they qualify for a rental incentive.
The rental agreement incentive for primary residences is $10,000 with a $5,000 match of employer and JEDO funds.
Program officials say purchasing a house is not required.
The city hopes the offer will boost the area's population.
For more information on Choose Topeka click here.
