'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school in Nashville

According to a local newspaper, students at a Catholic school can Nashville can no longer check out 'Harry Potter' books from the library.Apparently, a pastor at the school sent an email saying the curses and spells in the books are actual curses and spells, which can conjure evil spirits.The pastor won't be back until Wednesday to confirm the story, but a superintendent for the Catholic diocese of Nashville said the email is real.ABC7 News tried reaching out to the school this morning, but they are closed for labor day.