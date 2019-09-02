Society

'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school in Nashville

According to a local newspaper, students at a Catholic school can Nashville can no longer check out 'Harry Potter' books from the library.

Apparently, a pastor at the school sent an email saying the curses and spells in the books are actual curses and spells, which can conjure evil spirits.

RELATED: Students surprised with magical trip for reading Harry Potter books

The pastor won't be back until Wednesday to confirm the story, but a superintendent for the Catholic diocese of Nashville said the email is real.

ABC7 News tried reaching out to the school this morning, but they are closed for labor day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseereligionbookscatholic schoolcatholic churchreadingu.s. & worldprieststudentsharry potter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 bodies recovered, more than 2 dozen missing in SoCal boat fire
Three little pigs invade Lafayette backyard
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
71 arrests in multiagency sideshow crackdown in Antioch
Brush fire burns estimated 20-25 acres in Livermore
Disney World parks closing early Tuesday as Dorian approaches
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Show More
Nearly all Hwy 24 lanes reopen after emergency repairs in Lafayette
Kaiser employees protest outside Oakland hospital
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Behind the scenes at Warriors' Chase Center
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
More TOP STORIES News