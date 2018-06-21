SOCIETY

Hello Kitty café coming to San Jose's Santana Row

Instagram fans are charging up their phones for the opening of a new café in San Jose's Santana Row. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Instagram fans are charging up their phones for the opening of a new café in San Jose's Santana Row.

The Hello Kitty Mini Café is the first one in Northern California. Almost all of the merchandise has the image of the popular white cat, including macaroons, chocolate cake and strawberry tarts.

Even the coffees have a Hello Kitty image.

Don't expect just little kids in line when the café opens on Friday. "You would think that it is only kids that come, but it's actually a lot of adults that bring their children or grandparents with their adult children. It's just a brand that has crossed many generations," said Hello Kitty Café's Urania Chien.

Hello Kitty has some deep roots in San Jose.

Sanrio, its parent company, opened its first U.S. store at Eastridge Mall more than 30 years ago.

The Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens Friday at 11 a.m. for a limited run.
