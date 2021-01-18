Society

MLK's daughter Dr. Bernice A. King reflects on father's legacy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On what would have been his 92nd birthday, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Dr. Bernice King sat down with ABC7 News to talk about her father's legacy and the state of the nation.

Dr. King opened up on her father's teachings and how they still pertain to what is happening in the U.S. right now.

LISTEN: First version of MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech delivered in North Carolina high school gym

She touched on the presence of white supremacy around the world and how we as a community must come together to address anything that threatens fair treatment and opportunity.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Martin Luther King Jr..

