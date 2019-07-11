SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin this Sunday.
Among the 10 cities targeted will be San Francisco. That's according to the New York Times late Wednesday night.
Resources are available for those in the San Francisco area who have questions or concerns related to immigration.
SF Rapid Response Hotline
415-200-1548
(To report raids or get deportation legal assistance)
San Francisco Immigrant Support
Immigrants.sfgov.org
(For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco)
National Immigration Law Center (NILC)
One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.
www.nilc.org/get-involved/community-education-resources/know-your-rights
The American Civil Liberties Union
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
aclunc.org
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help
So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.
ICE RAID RIGHTS: What you need to know
