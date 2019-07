ICE RAID RIGHTS: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin this Sunday.Among the 10 cities targeted will be San Francisco. That's according to the New York Times late Wednesday night.Resources are available for those in the San Francisco area who have questions or concerns related to immigration.415-200-1548(To report raids or get deportation legal assistance)(For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco)One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help