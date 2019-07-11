immigration

ICE RAID RIGHTS: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin this Sunday.

Among the 10 cities targeted will be San Francisco. That's according to the New York Times late Wednesday night.

RELATED: ICE raids in 10 cities including San Francisco to begin Sunday, report says

Resources are available for those in the San Francisco area who have questions or concerns related to immigration.

SF Rapid Response Hotline
415-200-1548
(To report raids or get deportation legal assistance)

San Francisco Immigrant Support
Immigrants.sfgov.org
(For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco)

National Immigration Law Center (NILC)
One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.
www.nilc.org/get-involved/community-education-resources/know-your-rights

The American Civil Liberties Union
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
aclunc.org
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help

So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoacluu.s. & worlddeportationiceimmigrationraid
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
IMMIGRATION
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News