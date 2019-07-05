Illegal fireworks light up the night sky across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Illegal fireworks were seen all over the Bay Area.The colorful displays and booming sounds were seen over highways and neighborhoods from San Jose to Emeryville.In Oakland, the skyline lit up with fireworks from all over the city. In San Bruno, video captured illegal fireworks over a neighborhood near Crystal Springs.Take a look at a roundup of just some of the fireworks captured on video in the player above.