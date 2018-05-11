SOCIETY

INTERACTIVE MAP: San Francisco's Mission Bay before the ballpark

San Francisco's Mission Bay appears in this vintage photo. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Did you know the ballpark you know and love is built on what used to be a lagoon?

San Francisco's Public Utilities Commission unveiled a new interactive map to show us just how much the city's shoreline has changed over the past 150 years. Blue areas were under water. The Mission Bay neighborhood, which includes AT&T Park, Fisherman's Wharf, and the Financial District was once Yerba Buena cover, a mud flat at low tide.

Crissy Field and the Marina District didn't exist. They were both under water.

The filling of land and building of piers began in the mid-1800s during the Gold Rush but it was the great quake of 1906 that put the process in overdrive.

"And then afterward the city was in ruins," said Polly Perkins of the SFPUC. "There was tons and tons of rubble and not useable material. They didn't have anywhere to put it so they actually started filling in bays like Mission Bay."

SFPUC officials say the landfilling has affected our watersheds, the way stormwater runs off, and our infrastructure needs.

Any decisions made now will affect our lives hundreds of years from now.

Click here to check out the interactive map and learn more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionwaterwater conservationhistoryMission BaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News