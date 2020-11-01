'It's time to vote': Alameda County voting centers see big turnout for early voting

"My son son got me up this morning, time to vote, I said oh my goodness let's go," said voter Rosa Vaughn.
Vaughn made to trip to the Oakland Arena Saturday to vote. The former home of the Warriors, has been transformed into a voting center, one of a hundred locations in Alameda County.
WATCH: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center in SF
"We the people have the voice and if we have the voice we need to speak," Vaughn added.
Alameda County Registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis said you can still vote here if you don't feel comfortable going inside.
"We want voters to know, they have options. There's curbside voting. Vote in the car, or drop off the ballot mailed to them," said Dupuis.
Cars were lined up dropping off ballots at the Alameda County Courthouse.
RELATED:Map shows every ballot drop box and early voting location in the Bay Area
20-year-old Katani Franklin was voting for the first time.
"It's our civic duty, I'm happy to be a part, exercising that right for sure," Franklin said.
Early voting is happening outdoors on the courthouse steps, a record number of people have already voted in Alameda County.
"We are at 520,000 votes as of this morning, that's 54% of registered voters," Dupuis added.
In Marin County, 29 locations are open for early in-person voting. 60% of the county has already voted by mail.
RELATED: Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
Volunteers are helping out at this voting center at the Novato Library.
"I feel this is the most important election, I've voted since eligible," said voter Carolyn Glendening.
The Bay Area is making sure their vote, their voice is heard.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
- California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
- MAP: Every Bay Area voting location
- 3 likely scenarios showing when we'll know the winner of the presidential election
- Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California
- What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
- Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
- Here's a deeper look at 3 of the most contentious California ballot propositions
- How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide
- New website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted
- Bay Area sports arenas to convert into voting centers, ballot drop off locations
- What is Prop. 14? California voters will be asked to continue funding stem cell research
- What is Prop 15? Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
- What is Prop. 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California
- What is Prop. 17? Voters asked to restore right to vote for parolees after completion of prison term
- What is California Prop. 18? Measure would let some 17-year-olds vote
- What is Prop.19? Measure would change several facets of property tax rules in California
- What is Prop. 20? Measure would allow prosecutors to reclassify some misdemeanor crimes as felonies
- What is Prop 21? Initiative would allow cities to enact more rent control
- What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors
- What is Prop. 23? Measure would impact dialysis clinics, patients
- What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections
- What is Prop 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system