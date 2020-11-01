vote 2020

'It's time to vote': Alameda County voting centers see big turnout for early voting

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With just three days before the election, the Bay Area is turning out this weekend in big numbers for early in-person voting now in full swing. In the East Bay, voters are even casting ballots where the Dubs once called home.

"My son son got me up this morning, time to vote, I said oh my goodness let's go," said voter Rosa Vaughn.

Vaughn made to trip to the Oakland Arena Saturday to vote. The former home of the Warriors, has been transformed into a voting center, one of a hundred locations in Alameda County.

"We the people have the voice and if we have the voice we need to speak," Vaughn added.

Alameda County Registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis said you can still vote here if you don't feel comfortable going inside.

"We want voters to know, they have options. There's curbside voting. Vote in the car, or drop off the ballot mailed to them," said Dupuis.

Cars were lined up dropping off ballots at the Alameda County Courthouse.

20-year-old Katani Franklin was voting for the first time.

"It's our civic duty, I'm happy to be a part, exercising that right for sure," Franklin said.

Early voting is happening outdoors on the courthouse steps, a record number of people have already voted in Alameda County.

"We are at 520,000 votes as of this morning, that's 54% of registered voters," Dupuis added.

In Marin County, 29 locations are open for early in-person voting. 60% of the county has already voted by mail.

Volunteers are helping out at this voting center at the Novato Library.

"I feel this is the most important election, I've voted since eligible," said voter Carolyn Glendening.

The Bay Area is making sure their vote, their voice is heard.

