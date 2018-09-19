Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin fight for better wages in Bay Area

Comedienne Lily Tomlin is set to perform in the Bay Area this week as part of a charity effort to increase wages for American restaurant workers.The "One Fair Wage" campaign is pushing all 50 states to pass laws, giving restaurant workers "at least" the minimum wage.Right now, California is one of 8 states that require it. The rest allow workers who earn tips to be paid a lot less than minimum wage.Tomlin and actress Jane Fonda have been big proponents of this cause.Since women make up two-thirds of the nation's tipped workers, Tomlin and Fonda claim women are particularly impacted by this problem"Many more of the women are working in places where they are paid, basically a very low wage," said Lily Tomlin.Fonda and Tomlin say studies find those who depend mainly on tips are much more likely to suffer sexual harassment.In San Francisco, where restaurant workers earn a minimum of 15 dollars an hour, the problem is less pervasive."The most important statistic to know is that California, which requires that people pay the full wage with tips on top, has one half of the rate of sexual harassment in the restaurant industry as the rest of the country with a lower wage," explained Saru Jayaraman, co-director of the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.Tomlin and Fonda emphasized the same point when they appeared at the Professional Businesswomen of California Conference in San Francisco in April.With this issue on the ballot in several states in November, they plan to continue making appearances.Tomlin will also do a show to benefit One Fair Wage Thursday in Berkeley, at Zellerbach Hall.