MINIMUM WAGE

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin fight for better wages in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: Comedienne Lily Tomlin is set to perform in the Bay Area this week as part of a charity effort to increase wages for American restaurant workers. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Comedienne Lily Tomlin is set to perform in the Bay Area this week as part of a charity effort to increase wages for American restaurant workers.

The "One Fair Wage" campaign is pushing all 50 states to pass laws, giving restaurant workers "at least" the minimum wage.

Right now, California is one of 8 states that require it. The rest allow workers who earn tips to be paid a lot less than minimum wage.

RELATED: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC in SF

Tomlin and actress Jane Fonda have been big proponents of this cause.

Since women make up two-thirds of the nation's tipped workers, Tomlin and Fonda claim women are particularly impacted by this problem

"Many more of the women are working in places where they are paid, basically a very low wage," said Lily Tomlin.

Fonda and Tomlin say studies find those who depend mainly on tips are much more likely to suffer sexual harassment.

RELATED: Highlights from the 2018 PBWC in San Francisco

In San Francisco, where restaurant workers earn a minimum of 15 dollars an hour, the problem is less pervasive.

"The most important statistic to know is that California, which requires that people pay the full wage with tips on top, has one half of the rate of sexual harassment in the restaurant industry as the rest of the country with a lower wage," explained Saru Jayaraman, co-director of the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Tomlin and Fonda emphasized the same point when they appeared at the Professional Businesswomen of California Conference in San Francisco in April.

With this issue on the ballot in several states in November, they plan to continue making appearances.

Tomlin will also do a show to benefit One Fair Wage Thursday in Berkeley, at Zellerbach Hall.

Check out this link for more information on tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityminimum wagerestaurantrestaurantsprotestPBWCcomedyentertainmenteventscharitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MINIMUM WAGE
SF will have first $15-an-hour minimum wage
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Disneyland workers call for higher wages
Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
More minimum wage
SOCIETY
South Bay law enforcement officers aim to prevent veteran suicides
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
49er Solomon Thomas' heartbreak over sister's suicide inspires support
Palo Alto community pledges support for Christine Blasey Ford
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
South Bay law enforcement officers aim to prevent veteran suicides
Brett Kavanaugh accusations prompting sexual violence survivors to speak out
Police: Plumber filmed people in Union City Starbucks bathroom
Show More
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not 'lovin' it'
Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation
More News