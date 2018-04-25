PBWC

VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC

EMBED </>More Videos

Acting legends and activists Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin gave a hilarious and heartfelt keynote address to a crowd of thousands at the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Acting legends and activists Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin gave a hilarious and heartfelt keynote address to a crowd of thousands at the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco.

They stopped by ABC7 News backstage and spoke to us about the gender pay gap and more.

Watch the video in the player above for the full keynote address and keep scrolling for more on the PBWC.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about PBWC.

KEEP SCROLLING: Check out what ABC7 was up to at the PBWC on social media

Keynotes and Panels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:

Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:

ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:

Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace:
ABC7 at PBWC on Twitter and Instagram
Click here for more information about PBWC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscommunityworkplaceemploymentwomenPBWCjackie speiercelebrityactorhollywoodnetflixSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
7 things we can do now for workplace equality
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC
PBWC
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: Highlights from the 2018 PBWC in SF
PBWC Conference in San Francisco 'lifts up' thousands of women
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
More PBWC
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News