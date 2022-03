Reshma Saujani talks new book 'Pay Up,' why future of women and work is different than you think

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California annual conference is coming up in May, and one of the keynote speakers joined ABC7 News Tuesday morning to talk all things women empowerment on our new ABC7@7 segment. Reshma Saujani is the author of "Pay Up" and New York Times bestseller "Girls Who Code.""Girls Who Code" is an empowering book for young girls looking to break into coding in a traditionally male-dominated tech industry."Pay Up" is subtitled "The future of women and work and why it's different than you think." We asked Saujani for a preview to explain that answer, and also to share about how she's incorporating the conference theme of "Rise" into her keynote speech.