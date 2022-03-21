ABC7@7

Reshma Saujani talks new book 'Pay Up,' why future of women and work is different than you think

By
EMBED <>More Videos

PBWC keynote speaker talks new book, 'Pay Up'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California annual conference is coming up in May, and one of the keynote speakers joined ABC7 News Tuesday morning to talk all things women empowerment on our new ABC7@7 segment.

Reshma Saujani is the author of "Pay Up" and New York Times bestseller "Girls Who Code."

"Girls Who Code" is an empowering book for young girls looking to break into coding in a traditionally male-dominated tech industry.

RELATED: This 'Lil Baker' is only 8 and owns her own business

"Pay Up" is subtitled "The future of women and work and why it's different than you think." We asked Saujani for a preview to explain that answer, and also to share about how she's incorporating the conference theme of "Rise" into her keynote speech.

Take a look at the video in the player above for the full interview.

Check out more stories and videos related to Women's History Month here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoentrepreneurshipbusinesswomen's history monthpbwcabc7@7women
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7@7
The 3 burning questions about pizza, answered
Local podcast offers classic tales to raise autism awareness
Bay Area women-owned small business featured by Amazon
'The Queen of Basketball' documentary coming to Bay Area
TOP STORIES
Russian lawmaker suggests taking back North Bay landmark
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Chevron: Richmond refinery strike should not impact gas prices
Racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Google
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Show More
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
1 killed, 2 injured in massive weekend sideshows in Bay Area
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
Man rescued from Antioch storm drain says he was stuck for 2 days
More TOP STORIES News