Jennifer Coolidge to speak at PBWC's 34th live online conference

Thursday, March 30, 2023 12:21AM
Registration is underway for the 34th Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference, with keynote speakers including Jennifer Coolidge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're a Jennifer Coolidge fan, you might enjoy this. The "White Lotus" actress will be part of the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference's live online event on May 9.

Registration is currently underway and prices will go up next week.

To register, visit the PBWC website here.

ABC7 is a proud founding sponsor of the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference, which is celebrating its 34th year.

