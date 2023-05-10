PBWC awards scholarships to 7 young women including 3 from Bay Area

ABC7 spoke to Angela Ogbogu, the 2021 PBWC scholarship award recipient, ahead of this year's conference.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California is known for supporting the next generation of young business leaders.

This year they awarded seven young women who have made a difference in their community with scholarships.

Here's a full list of scholarship recipients:

Taliyah Huang, Design Tech High School, Hillsborough, CA

Alyssa Ho, California School of the Arts-SGV, Pasadena, CA

Alana Okonkwo, Etiwanda High School, Fontana, CA

Ayantu Tamene, Pioneer High School, Woodland, CA

Grace Xia, Aragon High School, San Mateo, CA

Ashmita Kumar, Troy High School, Irvine, CA

Grace Zhang, Westmoor High School, Daly City, CA

