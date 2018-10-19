SOCIETY

SF jeweler surprises couple with new engagement ring after original one stolen

A custom ring, which usually takes a team of artisans more than five weeks, crafted in just five days. All for this moment. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When we met Yessenia Trujillo and Mateo Rincon, their spirits were broken.

"I just felt so sad and scared-- I was crying." Said Trujillo, as her eyes welled up with tears.

The young couple, just 18 and 19-years-old, got engaged several months ago. Not long after, Trujillo had her engagement ring stolen while she was working at a Jack in the Box restaurant in San Leandro.

Mateo, who worked tirelessly for the ring was crushed.

"I've been saving for a long time for it, really trying to get this ring. She's such a special girl to me."

But on this day-- their sadness replaced with anticipation, as Trujillo has no idea why she's in San Francisco, meeting us on a street corner.

"He's like, we're going to the city to meet up with (ABC) and we're going to this place," says Trujillo, with a glimmer in her eye.

In an elaborately orchestrated plan, this couple is about to meet a Good Samaritan who saw their original story and wanted to help.

"It was touching for me, so it's the least I can do."


That Good Samaritan, Khoren Ekmekijian just happens to be the owner of Ritz Jewelers.

Once Trujillo realizes what's about to happen, she's blown away.

"He's like a total angel. Who came and rescued us. I thought, I mean, we couldn't afford another ring, it's so special, thank you!" she beams.

A custom ring, which usually takes Ejkmekijian's team of artisans more than five weeks, crafted in just five days. All for this moment.

After Ekmekijian hands Rincon the ring, the young man gets down on one knee inside the One Embarcadero Center shop and proposes all over again.

"Yes, my love! It's so beautiful!" says Trujillo as she gives Rincon an enormous hug.

But why all of this for a couple Ekmekijian didn't even know? He says it's about paying it forward.

"Me and my brother were 18 and 19 and this is how we started (with the business). We had some good friends who gave us the help that was needed. I won't forget that. This is why I want to share it with the rest of my community."

So while police say the odds of the original ring being returned are slim, this new ring, Trujillo and Rincon say-- is in a way, even more special.

"Just the generosity, out of nowhere from a total stranger it's amazing. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Ekmekijian and the pair embrace and promise to stay friends for life.

"You guys are good people. It can't get any better than this. Good things happen to good people."
