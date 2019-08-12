Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton after mass shootings

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Lady Gaga is pitching in to help the communities of Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton, which were all recently devastated by mass shootings.Gaga posted on Facebook that her "Born This Way" foundation will fully fund more than 160 classroom projects in the cities.That includes more than 20 in Gilroy.Gaga says she identified the projects in partnership with DonorsChoose.That's a site where teachers post classroom project requests that donors can support.