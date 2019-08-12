Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton after mass shootings

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Lady Gaga is pitching in to help the communities of Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton, which were all recently devastated by mass shootings.

Gaga posted on Facebook that her "Born This Way" foundation will fully fund more than 160 classroom projects in the cities.

That includes more than 20 in Gilroy.

RELATED: El Pollo Loco holding fundraiser for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims

Gaga says she identified the projects in partnership with DonorsChoose.

That's a site where teachers post classroom project requests that donors can support.

See more from DonorsChoose here.

Go here for more articles and videos about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygilroycelebritylady gagaact of kindnessgilroy garlic festival shootingu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
El Pollo Loco donating to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting families
Outside Lands heightens security in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Strong attendance at Gilroy Rodeo sign of Gilroy Strong
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
Show More
New school year, new backpack giveaway in Oakland
First look at the new fall season on ABC
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck welcomes back commuters
VIDEO: Zoo visitors delighted by itchy bear
More TOP STORIES News