LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays, decorations in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The most wonderful time of the year is looking very different in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which can put a damper on your holiday spirit.Want to experience the magic of the holiday season while keeping your family safe?Here's a list of holiday light displays and decorations in the Bay Area that you can drive by:Tom & Jerry House21st and Church Streets1543 Felton Street, between Oxford and HarvardHours: 1 p.m. Inflatables are up. 5 p.m. lights on.Chestnut Christmas Lit Houses501 Woodside Ct.South San Francisco, CA 94080Skyline DriveDaly City, CA 94015San Bruno, Parkview Terrace area.Parkview Drive, Glen Avenue, Parkview, Scenic and Serra Courts.Start by coming through SB ParkEucalyptus AvenueSan Carlos, CA 94070Make a Wish House1851 Cherry AveSan Jose, CA 95125Kiowa CircleSan Jose, CA 95123Thompson AvenueAlameda CA, 9540136098-35900 Wellington PlaceFremont, CA 94536The Dunn family home Onyx CourtHercules, CA 494547Tom BetGeorge's dazzling light display Tracy, CA