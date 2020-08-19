Society

Here's what's closed in the Bay Area due to wildfire smoke, poor air quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area schools and COVID-19 testing sites are closing Wednesday due to poor air quality amid the raging wildfires across the Bay Area.

Below is a list of closures:

San Francisco


San Francisco Public Library
The SFPL To Go, front door service is temporarily suspended at the Main Library and Excelsior Branch Library due to the unhealthy air quality. See the library's announcement here.

East Bay


Hayward COVID-19 testing site
  • The City of Hayward is closing its COVID-19 Testing Center effective immediately due to poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke. The testing center, located at Skywest Golf Course at 1401 Golf Course Road adjacent to Hayward Executive Airport, will reopen when air conditions allow. For more information on the Testing Center and to schedule or reschedule appointments, go to the Testing Center webpage of the Hayward website . The City's COVID-19 Information and Testing Center Hotline call center can be reached at (510) 583-5333.


North Bay


The Solano County School District announced Wednesday the following will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
Travis Unified School District
Vacaville Unified School District
SCOE-operated programs

This is in response to widespread evacuations, power outages and unhealthy air quality.

The districts said they will also be providing meals for students to the extent possible and will communicate with families about the availability of school meal service, but it may change throughout the week due to unforeseen circumstance. According to its press release, Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will be providing boxes of food with several meals for the week. Families will be notified of locations.

Vacaville Unified will be providing school meals at Eugene Padan Elementary, Fairmont Charter Elementary, Sierra Vista K-8, and Will C. Wood High School. Meanwhile, Travis Unified School District is to be determined.

South Bay


San Jose State University
  • San Jose State University has canceled all classes on Wednesday due to air quality and health concerns. All online classes and in-person classes have been canceled, the university said in a Tweet. The university sent alerts to the campus community by email and twitter regarding the campus closure status until the end of Wednesday. The university says to check emails and their twitter for updates.


