Man accidentally invited to bachelor party flies across the country to attend

It's the bachelor party invitation mix-up that resulted in a new friendship.

Two men, both named Will Novak, live in Arizona and New York.
Party planner Devan Onello was running out of time so he sent invitations to his brother's bachelor party ski getaway via email.

But he made a single typo, and ended up sending an invitation to the wrong Will Novak.

Novak, a total stranger to everyone in the group, quickly responded.

"My email was kind of like 'hey guys I live in Arizona, Vermont is a very long way away, I don't know how to ski -- all that said count me in, I'm there, I'm there for my man Angelo, I love Angelo,'" Novak said.

Since it was last-minute, Novak needed a little help paying for the trip, so he turned to a GoFundMe.

Within hours, he reached his goal to travel to Vermont.

He is there now enjoying a bachelor's weekend with a group of new friends, including one man who shares his name.
