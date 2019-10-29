PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Maps showing Bay Area counties affected by PG&E power shutdown

PG&E warns some Bay Area customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff (which mainly affected the Peninsula, East Bay, and North Bay) could be impacted by this one as well.
The utility says it is working rapidly to restore power before the next shutoff. For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.
You can see their outage map here or use their potential PSPS address-lookup tool, but note that their website has been experiencing intermittent outages.
