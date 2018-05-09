ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wax figures unveiled at Madam Tussauds

The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is coming up and in honor of the big celebration, Madame Tussauds is unveiling a waxwork of the couple.

LONDON --
The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is coming up and in honor of the big celebration, Madame Tussauds is unveiling a waxwork of the American actress.

It's part of a special exhibition at the London museum ahead of their wedding on May 19, 2018.

The couple's waxworks are dressed in the outfits they wore when they announced their engagement to the world.

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."



If you're not going to the wedding, you can still party. Madame Tussauds says the first chance to see the exhibit will be on the night before their wedding.

You can take photos and hang out with this version of the royal couple.

