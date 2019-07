Please help spread the word. https://t.co/zIkWJNChiF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 4, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities said a boy who went missing near the Presidio Tuesday afternoon was found safe, police said.Justin Bane, 9, was last seen riding a bicycle around 1:52 p.m. traveling eastbound from Crissy Field to Marina Green, according to the San Francisco Police Department.Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities announced Justin was found safe.