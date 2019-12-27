Moms occupying vacant Oakland home given chance to challenge eviction order

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- A group of mothers occupying a vacant home in Oakland has been given a chance to challenge an eviction order.A Oakland court has postponed a decision to evict the group "Moms 4 Housing" from the home on Magnolia Street.The group is be able to make their case for their stay."This is a chance for us to put our bodies on the line. Putting our bodies between the sheriffs and the mom. It's a beautiful thing and even taking an arrest... going to jail," says a supporter.The mothers moved into the home with their children last month to draw attention to the Bay Area homeless crisis.Since then, real estate firm Wedgewood has announced that it wants to sell to the home to a first-time home buyer.The group's plea to remain continues through December 30.