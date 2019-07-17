New SFO terminal to pay tribute to legacy of Harvey Milk

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A spokesman for San Francisco International Airport spoke with ABC7 News about the grand opening of the Harvey Milk Terminal scheduled to open this weekend.The terminal will pay tribute to the legacy of Milk, who served on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors for 11 months before he and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated in the fall of 1978.The grand opening will begin at Noon on Saturday.