Society

New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who died in the line of duty on September 11th.

The tribute took place under Auckland's Sky Tower.

After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.

Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department attended the event, according to TVNZ.

Ambassador Scott Brown tweeted video of the tribute, saying, "An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
SFFD holds ceremonies to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown rape allegation, Brock Turner's judge coaching tennis, no fire at Salesforce tower
Crash blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes on approach to Bay Bridge
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
Fremont city leaders approve homeless navigation center behind city hall
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer is coming
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
Wildfires breed home insurance woes, even far from flames
Firefighters say cloud over Salesforce Tower was steam, not smoke
More TOP STORIES News