Oakland elementary students not very impressed with 1927 time capsule

Students at an Oakland elementary school took a trip to the past Friday without the help of a time machine, but they weren't that impressed.

They opened a 90 year old time capsule and learned something about themselves in the process.

"11 Boys Seized by Bandits," Alameda Couple Perish in Gas." Those are some of the headlines from 1927.


However, those headlines are not exactly the stories to hold the attention of third graders. "Overall meh. It was cool, but not so cool, " fourth grader Joaquin Ramirez said.

The newspapers were in a time capsule found by construction crews at the Glenview Elementary School campus in Oakland, which is currently being remodeled.

While the adults can appreciate the school guidebook and newspapers, headlines like "Anti-hanging judge to be Saved by Writ from Sentencing Slayer" just don't interest kids.

They were hoping to find treasures inside, like money.

School officials aren't sure what they will do with the item. They said they might put them on display at the school or they might check to see if local museums are interested.
