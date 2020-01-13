Oakland moms remain in vacant house, crowds gather as eviction deadline approaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5846714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The clock is ticking for the Oakland Moms 4 Housing, who have been illegally occupying a West Oakland home for nearly two months.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a hundred people summoned by text alert and social media showed up to the Magnolia Street house on Monday night, where several homeless mothers and their children have been living illegally since November.A Southern California investment firm owns the house, which they planned to flip. The women moved in, without permission, when it was vacant.The families, part of an advocacy group called 'Moms4Housing,' have so far refused to leave, despite a judge's order last Friday to vacate the West Oakland house."The message is out that there has to be a new paradigm, a new way of thinking about housing and homes and people who are homeless and under house. People have to assert their right to housing," said community activist Walter Riley."They have indicated that it's a civil disobedience act," said supporter Cherri Murphy. "I'm not sure how the Sheriff's office is going to respond."ABC7 News spoke to Sgt. Ray Kelly, with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He said they have until the end of business on Wednesday to execute the eviction order and they would very much like it to be a non-confrontational event.The sheriff's office has offered to help the women with services and Wedgewood Properties offered to shelter the women for two months through Catholic Charities and pay for moving expenses.'Moms4Housing' have rejected the offers, so there's likely to be more crowds and rallies this week as the eviction deadline approaches.