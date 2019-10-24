'They're your neighbors': CEO of PG&E defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E says one of its employees appears to be the "target of a deliberate attack" in Glenn County as customers are experiencing another round of planned power outages.
Bill Johnson, the President and CEO of PG&E says the employee was driving a company vehicle when "a projectile hit the passenger side window."
Security believes the object that hit the window is a pellet from a pellet gun.
"There is no justification for this sort of violence," Johnson said.
He says if you see a PG&E crew in your community, remember they are there to help you, and often live in the same communities where they work. If their community is experiencing a power outage, its likely, so are they.
"They're not anonymous strangers," Johson said. "They're your neighbors, they're your friends. Most of our frontline employees live in the communities where they work."
The CEO went on to say that he understands people are angry, frustrated, and upset, with the power shutoffs.
"But take it out on PG&E," he said. "Don't take it out on the people who are trying to help you."
