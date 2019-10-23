PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay, parts of San Mateo County to lose power overnight

Just spoke to PG&E. The shutoffs are gradual, which is why some people lost power before 3p; others might not lost it until after 3p. They expect that by 5pm anyone who is supposed to lose power in the North Bay will have lost power. #PGEpowershutdown — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 23, 2019

Just got word the Oakmont Village Market in the Oakmont Senior Living community in East #SantaRosa has already lost power.



Dave, the store owner, purchased 1,000+ pounds of ice/dry ice this morning to prepare. pic.twitter.com/7nu3yxj7x2 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 23, 2019

I tried to check #PGE’s website for power shut off updates and guess what? #ABC7Now https://t.co/YLuT5u2xbY pic.twitter.com/3DIl9hO2Jy — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 23, 2019

NORTH BAY:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5641330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Business owners in Sonoma are bracing for another round of PG&E outages after the first round already took its toll.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

1:20 pm - Hidden Valley Elementary (Early Release schedule)



1:45 pm - Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School (Monday's schedule)



1:52 pm - Rincon Valley Middle (Monday's schedule)



2:00 pm - Maria Carrillo High

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has already started the planned power outages in some parts of the Bay Area - For some it came sooner than the utility prepared them for.Some customers in the North Bay, who were told the Planned Safety Power Shutoff would begin at 3 pm, lost power 15-20 minutes before that.PG&E tells ABC7 News Reporter Liz Kreutz this is because the shutoffs are happening gradually.Oakmont Village Market, a store for teh Oakmont Senior Living Center, was among those who lost power earlier than expected.In total, the shutoff is expected to impact about 34,000 customers in the Bay Area.The shutoffs began around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills and at 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties.More shutoffs are planned for around 1 a.m. Thursday in areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.PG&E is monitoring the weather.PG&E says once the high winds subside, crews will inspect the de-energized lines to make sure they are not damage, and then restore power.The peak period of winds should end at about noon Thursday.The company's CEO says they are doing this to prevent wildfires and save lives and that these outages could be the reality for the next 10 years.Governor Gavin Newsom says that won't work -- he has been very critical of these power outages."Ten years of this cannot happen. Will not happen. We are going to aggressively make sure of that and we are still waiting for that rebate that is owed to millions of people in this state," Gov. Newsom said.San Mateo County will be the last Bay Area county to lose power in this event. That would happen at 1 a.m. Thursday.This might not be the end of it. PG&E is now saying there could be another shutoff this weekend as more wind is expected. They are watching the situation and more announcements will come, but the first big one is at noon Wednesday.Aberglen Pet Resort owner Sally George is bracing for the next round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.Two weeks ago, her kennel located on 2 acres in Sonoma was out of power for two days, costing her a total of four days of business. She couldn't answer phone calls or even book customers ahead of time.On Wednesday morning, she prepared early. "There's no city water out here, so when the power goes out we have to have something to give water to the animals. So I rinsed out my big 5-gallon jugs and put fresh water in," George said. She also brought out a small generator to hook up to her freezer to keep food from thawing.George says if shutoffs keep happening every week or two weeks of every month, it will hurt her badly. She thinks PG&E should find another way than just shutting the power down."If you have a business where you cannot provide safely to your customers, then it's incumbent on you to invest in your business. If I have a problem with dogs where the dogs are getting hurt or sick, I'm gonna be out of business. It's my responsibility to step up my game so I can provide a safe service to my customers, and that should be theirs, too. There shouldn't be profits going to them," George said.In downtown Sonoma, staff at Sunflower Cafe have a generator on the back patio ready to hookup in case of a blackout.Manager Sebastian Ross says they try and keep a calm and positive attitude during this time. "Come around that time, we'll let guests finish their food and keep it calm and casual - we'll close down the restaurant as normal with normal closing procedures and, after that, we'll send them home and make sure everything is safe for the next couple of days," Ross said.It's a tale of two cities in Calistoga as the small tourist town prepares for yet another PG&E power outage. Half of the downtown district will be powered with PG&E generators set up at a substation on Lake County Highway, while the other part of town, the west side, will lose power. That means that some restaurants like Pacifico on Lincoln Avenue will have to close just before the dinner hour.Manager Arturo Alvaro told ABC7 News that they had to cancel a reservation for nearly 30 people Wednesday night and another one for 40 people on Friday night due to the uncertainty of when the power might be turned back on.At the Calistoga Inn just across the street, the owner told us that he will be able to stay in business during the power outage because he has rented two large generators. Local electrician Javier Aguilar says he has been busy running from place to place, playing beat the clock to get generators installed in time. PG&E has announced they will begin cutting off power to about 7,400 customer accounts at 3 p.m., a process that could take a couple of hours.Sally Giaimo and her husband Joe are visiting Calistoga on vacation from New Jersey. They are staying at a hotel in Windsor that has generators, but they worry about what will become of their expensive cross country vacation."This is outrageous that a company would shut off the power because they failed to do maintenance," said Joe Giaimo.The City of Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) requested early dismissal on Wednesday of the following schools due to traffic safety concerns: