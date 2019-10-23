PG&E Power Shutoffs: Same weather, different response

RELATED: PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of North Bay, San Mateo County
Wind event after wind event is heightening our wildfire risk and threatening power shutoffs to thousands in the Bay Area in the name of safety.
These winds events are not new. This weather pattern is normal.
ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect
It happens each year in September and October.
Offshore winds develop, racing down our hills and creating the potential for new wildfires.
What is new, or what you could call our new normal, is our power is being shut off to combat the threat these winds pose. We've seen these wind events in the past, but now the response is different.
Watch the video above as ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should you file a claim with PG&E?
- How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- How to store electricity before a power outage
- Top PG&E officials face criticism from state utility regulators at emergency hearing over blackouts
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by power shutoffs