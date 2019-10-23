PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Shutoffs: Same weather, different response

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It may seem like we are getting fatigued by all of the Red Flag Warnings and fire danger we have been experiencing this season.

RELATED: PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of North Bay, San Mateo County

Wind event after wind event is heightening our wildfire risk and threatening power shutoffs to thousands in the Bay Area in the name of safety.

These winds events are not new. This weather pattern is normal.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect

It happens each year in September and October.

Offshore winds develop, racing down our hills and creating the potential for new wildfires.

What is new, or what you could call our new normal, is our power is being shut off to combat the threat these winds pose. We've seen these wind events in the past, but now the response is different.

Watch the video above as ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiawindpg&efirefire safetypg&e public safety power shutoffforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Fake dentists treated patients without licenses: police
Lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Show More
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning now in effect for North Bay
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
More TOP STORIES News