PG&E Power Shutoffs: Same weather, different response

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It may seem like we are getting fatigued by all of the Red Flag Warnings and fire danger we have been experiencing this season.Wind event after wind event is heightening our wildfire risk and threatening power shutoffs to thousands in the Bay Area in the name of safety.These winds events are not new. This weather pattern is normal.It happens each year in September and October.Offshore winds develop, racing down our hills and creating the potential for new wildfires.What is new, or what you could call our new normal, is our power is being shut off to combat the threat these winds pose. We've seen these wind events in the past, but now the response is different.