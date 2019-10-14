California Gov. Gavin Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding that PG&E provide customers affected by its planned power outages compensation for their hardships.
The governor's office announced Monday that it is urging the utility to provide customers an automatic credit or rebate of $100 per residential customer and $250 per small business.
He also sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission president confirming that the Commission will be conducting an inquiry and review of PG&E's planning, implementation and decision-making process failures.
"Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E's greed and neglect," said Governor Newsom. "PG&E's mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes - prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment."
At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.
