PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

California Public Utilities Commission sanctions PG&E over power outages

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO -- California's utility regulator is issuing a series of sanctions against PG&E for what it calls failures in execution'' during the largest planned power shut-off in state history to avoid wildfires.

RELATED: CEO Bill Johnson apologizes, responds to criticism of Public Safety Power Shutoff

California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer says the utility must have a goal of restoring power within 12 hours instead of its current 48 hours, minimize the scale of outages and improve communication.

PG&E last week took the unprecedented step of cutting power to more than 700,000 customers, affecting nearly 2 million Californians. The company did it because of dangerous wind forecast but acknowledged that its execution was poor.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by power shutoffs

Its website frequently crashed, and many people said they did not know the power was going out.

PG&E didn't immediately comment on the sanctions.

RELATED: Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornianapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff affected these Bay Area cities
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
Show More
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
2,175 pound pumpkin wins Half Moon Bay weigh-off
Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from Southern California wildfire
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
More TOP STORIES News