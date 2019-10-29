PG&E Outage: Running on generators, family-owned market in Marin County brings community relief, comfort during blackout

A locally run grocery story in Mill Valley is not only open and supplying food during these power outages but they have coffee & charging stations.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County community is coming together thanks to a locally run grocery store that's open and running on generators.Mill Valley Market is owned by brothers David and Doug Canepa. The market has been in the Mill Valley community since 1929. Today, they're one of the only open grocery stores located in Mill Valley.David Canepa says they invested in generators four months ago and they first kicked on during Saturday's PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.Canepa says they ran out of ice on the first day and just got a new shipment in today. He says since one of the Safeway's decided to close during the outage- his store purchased bread and other items they sold to him. They also offered free coffee for residents on both Sunday and Monday.Outside the market you can find two charging stations on top of crates where residents plugged their cellphones and other devices. Anne Elisco-Lemme had been sitting outside in the cold since 6am charging her electronics.She says Mill Valley Market has been amazing during this time. She also said having no power is a small price to pay. "Compared to what's happening up north and down south, it's not that big of a deal," Elisco-Lemme said.Stefanie Felser says the market is like "Mill Valley's refrigerator" and is so grateful they're open.Felser says the power outages have been a big disruption to life.Yesterday she drove to San Francisco just to get good cellphone service.Felser says she comes to the market several times a day to not only get food but stay connected with what's going on.