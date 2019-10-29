PG&E Power Outages: Next wave of PG&E planned outages hit Bay Area

This Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 image shows PG&E lines at sunset in Oakland, Calif.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5654576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The real concern is my staff, I mean going 5 days," he said. "These are real hard-working people. They gotta pay rent coming up."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5654652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teresa is 93. She needs an oxygen tank to breathe. Teresa says she's normally pretty calm, but the power outages and wind storms are becoming "too much."

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Another round of planned power outages is hitting California today. The shutoffs will impact parts of 29 counties and 596,000 customers statewide.This round of PG&E power shutoffs is expected to affect about 270,000 customers in the Bay Area. Parts of Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties lost power at 7 a.m. Parts of Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are expected to have shutoffs at 11 p.m.**PG&E says these times are estimates and may change**It is possible that some of the same customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff will be impacted by this one as well. For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.Frustration and anger mounted across the Bay Area Northern California as the state's biggest utility began another round of fire-prevention blackouts Tuesday that could leave millions of people without electricity, some for five days or longer.PG&E says this blackout will affect about 1.5 million people in 29 counties. At the same time, about 1 million people are still without power Tuesday after a shut-off over the weekend that affected nearly 2.7 million.The blackout Tuesday is PG&E's third in a week and the fourth in a month. It included the Sierra Nevada foothills and parts of well-to-do Marin County, population 260,000, north of San Francisco. Many people in Marin have been without power since Saturday.Petaluma resident Scotty Richardson, whose lights went out Saturday, said the prospect that power might not be restored for days makes him "furious, furious.''He vented frustration over the on-again, off-again outages but also anger at the utility's role in causing deadly fires in the past, and apparently sparking some of this season's blazes."PG&E can't figure out how to deliver power reliably without killing people,'' he said. "This is more than three strikes - it's a failure of epic proportions.''Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused the company of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to make it more durable or to plan for such outages.Many Californians are skeptical of PG&E's motives for the blackouts. And while the utility has set up centers where people can go to charge phones and laptops and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lanterns, some contend PG&E isn't concerned enough about the inconvenience."It's so obvious it's just to protect them from more liability,'' Janet Luoma of Santa Rosa said at a Red Cross evacuation shelter.At the shelter in Santa Rosa, Chris Sherman plugged his laptop into a wall outlet and charged his phone while he waited for the all-clear to go home, while anticipating that once he did, he could lose power."They don't seem to know what the hell they're doing,'' he said of PG&E. "I'm not sure that they're really protecting anything.''"Are we getting power tomorrow, are we not getting power tomorrow? We don't know,'' said Kelly Bitzer, who came to a Safeway in Lafayette looking for an outlet to charge her phone."PG&E has spent millions of dollars giving bonuses to their executives, but they can't keep up with their infrastructure needs,'' she said. "It's very frustrating."Late Monday afternoon, Oakland Police were directing traffic in the Montclair neighborhood where power has been out since Saturday.David Kelly says with three kids and no power for three days, it has been a challenge to plan their daily routine.The power finally returned late Monday night. He hopes Tuesday will be better, but it unsure about the rest of the week."I'm going back to work tomorrow. The kids were off from school today, I think they are going back to school. Hopefully we will have the power back on later tonight and things will be back to normal. But we will see," says Kelly.The power is also back in Berkeley - at least for now. But Berkeley resident Jeff Conant isn't taking any chances. He's stocking up on emergency supplies for his daughter to last through the end of the week."We are down here in the flats, so we don't expect power outages, but we don't know," says Conant.On the other side of the Oakland Hills, in Orinda, the parking lot at Casa Orinda is empty and dark. They haven't had power since Saturday."We have no clue when we are going to get our lights back on," says Bill Staggs, whose partner owns the high-end restaurant. He says the constant fluctuation in PG&E's outages makes it hard to run a business.Staggs says they've lost more than $50,000 in revenue. And it's been hard on their employees."As it stands now. This huge state of unknowing and anxiety has a profound effect on people. Not just business-wise but emotionally," says Staggs.For Rob Lam, owner of the Perle restaurant on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland's Montclair District, the latest PG&E power shutoff may prove to be a setback he can't survive.Closed since Friday, Lam says the outage has already cost him $40,000 and counting."We're having that conversation right now," he said while standing in his dark restaurant. "We're having that conversation among the partners. Day 4 of a really crucial end of the month, a lot of holiday parties. So it's a real heartbreaker."Lam began cleaning out his cold cases last Friday, making sandwiches and donating them to Oakland fire and police personnel.He rented a generator to keep his perishables cold and he's continuing to pay his 20 employees, but faced with the prospect of more days without power, Lam is worried."The real concern is my staff, I mean going 5 days," he said. "These are real hard-working people. They gotta pay rent coming up."In Lafayette, it's a giant generator that's keeping the perishables cold and the store open for residents growing weary of their second PSPS in two weeks.There's also a sense of resignation, amid the reality that this won't be their last time without power."I know people have lost property up in Sonoma and with the fires that broke out yesterday in Lafayette, I'm okay with it," said Lafayette resident Tom Kozel. "I was a skeptic before, but I'd rather have no power and have a house and a neighborhood than not."This afternoon, there was a feeling of despair as residents of the Niles Canyon Mobile Home Park in Fremont anticipated another night without power."I'm not supposed to be under stress, but it's stressful and for other people, probably more so," said Teresa Innerbickler who lives at the senior living center, which had its power turned off over the weekend by PG&E.She's 93 and needs an oxygen tank to breathe.Adding to the stress, her carport came down during yesterday's wind event, which sent residents scrambling for safety.Many residents across the Santa Cruz Mountains were still without power on Monday night. Meanwhile, PG&E announced the next round of outages this month, would hit on Tuesday."I think it's just going to go right into the next one," Ben Lomond resident Lynn Swartz told ABC7 News.She said surprisingly, powerful wind was a welcome sight this weekend. Swartz said she didn't mind sacrificing power, if there was actual proof of a problem. However, she questioned when residents will see solutions."How about putting the power lines underground," Swartz suggested. "How about that?""Doesn't help you," Kevin Burnett said. The Scotts Valley resident lives in an area with buried lines, but he's also been without power since Saturday night.PG&E said it anticipates the new shutoff will impact some of the same customers. With that, Burnett admitted he has concerns."I've done the best I could with some ice and several bags, putting them around. I'm doing ok right now," he told ABC7 News. "But if it goes until Wednesday, or Thursday, I'm not going to make it."Lights have stayed on for Alicia Neronde and her family, who also happen to live in Scotts Valley. Neronde's lines are also buried."Got candles, flashlights, and water. But then it never went out," she explained. "We are one of the few lucky ones."However, there was no luck for Denise Fritsch, whose power went out in the first two rounds. She's not waiting around for the third."We're planning to get out of town tomorrow. We're going to Paso Robles just to get some nice away time from this madness," Fritsch said.Scotts Valley Police took to Facebook to explain their frustration with getting reliable information about who will be impacted in the third round of outages.PD explained that extra patrols will remain until power is restored.