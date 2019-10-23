PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E to make decision on power shutoffs in North Bay, San Mateo County today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E will decide Wednesday whether or not to shut off power to more than 34,000 customers in the Bay Area.

They are saying they will make their decision around noon.

The first round of outages would start at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sierra foothills. Napa and Sonoma counties could lose power at 3 p.m.

PG&E is monitoring the weather. The company's CEO says they are doing this to prevent wildfires and save lives and that these outages could be the reality for the next 10 years.

Governor Gavin Newsom says that won't work -- he has been very critical of these power outages.

"Ten years of this cannot happen. Will not happen. We are going to aggressively make sure of that and we are still waiting for that rebate that is owed to millions of people in this state," Gov. Newsom said.

San Mateo County would be the last Bay Area county to lose power in this event. That would happen at 1 a.m. Thursday.

They are saying this outage could last until noon Thursday and then they will start checking the lines for damage and turning the power back on.

This might not be the end of it. PG&E is now saying there could be another shutoff this weekend as more wind is expected. They are watching the situation and more announcements will come, but the first big one is at noon Wednesday.

