- Aloha Fridays December (E.I.E. from Castro Valley)
- Aloha Fridays January (Lisa L. from Brentwood)
- Kelly & Ryan After Oscar (Debbie T. from Brentwood)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - NKOTB (Jennifer M. from Cupertino)
- Aloha Fridays February (Greg W. from San Jose)
Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.
