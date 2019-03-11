Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

Aloha Fridays December (E.I.E. from Castro Valley)





Aloha Fridays January (Lisa L. from Brentwood)



Kelly & Ryan After Oscar (Debbie T. from Brentwood)





Live Nation Hot Topics - NKOTB (Jennifer M. from Cupertino)



Aloha Fridays February (Greg W. from San Jose)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.