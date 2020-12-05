Coronavirus

Restaurant owner shares her frustration over dining ban after film crew sets up craft services next door

By Amy Powell
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. -- The owner of a California restaurant expressed her anger and frustration over Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban in an emotional video.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, posted a video on social media after she saw production tents and tables set up in a parking lot just a few feet from the outdoor dining area she's not allowed to use.

People involved in the television production crew were seen dining under the tents.

"Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio," Marsden said in the video. "They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive."

Marsden has owned the restaurant for 10 years. She said she spent around $80,000 setting up an outdoor dining area and making changes to meet L.A. County's health requirements, but she's run out of loan money and can't afford to offer takeout, so for now, she's closing.

Marsden said she went to the restaurant to pay her staff and was in shock when she saw the production tents.

"The day they come to get their last paycheck, you punch me in the face and say that this is dangerous. Right here is dangerous. But just walk over there and eat," Marsden told our sister station KABC-TV.

Marsden and other small business owners are making signs, preparing to hold a protest at the home of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Marsden said she hopes to reopen her business, but she is not sure how it will survive without financial assistance.

Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities, a desperate attempt to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

With a new lockdown looming, many rushed out to supermarkets Saturday and lined up outside salons to squeeze in a haircut before the orders in some areas take effect on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
San Mateo Co. holds off on early stay-at-home order
COVID-19 Update: 25K new cases in CA on Friday, data shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Update: 25K new cases in CA on Friday, data shows
5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday
Demonstrators cause delays on Bay Bridge toward San Francisco
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
San Mateo Co. holds off on early stay-at-home order
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Show More
CA shutdown rules are getting so confusing, people tune out
SJ forest nursery hopes shoppers rent holiday trees
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Sonoma Co. nurses explain logistics behind ICU bed shortage
TIME magazine's latest cover displays 2020 as 'worst year ever'
More TOP STORIES News