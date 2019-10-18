Robin Williams mural in San Francisco will disappear this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A mural featuring the face of an older Robin Williams will soon disappear from its home on Market Street.ABC7 News found the mural fenced off, as construction crews break ground for a new downtown housing project between Sixth and Seven Streets.The mural was painted in August 2018 around the fourth anniversary of his death.An artist from Argentina spent six days on the mural.Williams lived in the Bay Area as a teen and began his comedy career here.