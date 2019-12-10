San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood facing the aftermath of heavy weekend rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least 12 homes in the West Portal neighborhood were impacted by flooding on Saturday. City officials say they received over 400 calls over the weekend about flooding's all across the city."I have PTSD when it rains. I'm not sleeping well every time it rains. I wake up at the sound of rain," said flood victim, Roque Ballesteros.The heavy downpour had nowhere to go once it hit Wawona Street and 15th Avenue.Water was gushing out from underneath homes and sewage spread across Wawona Street."She was wearing a hazmat suit to suck up the stuff in this intersection. That stuff was a foot deep in my master bedroom," Sonia Ballesteros, a flood victim said. "Why am I not wearing a hazmat suit? I asked her if she's coming in and she said she has not time."Two days after the storm and West Portal residents are dealing with the aftermath inside and outside of their homes.Christine Totah had to throw away boxes full of photo albums that got wet when her basement flooded."There could be mold that's going to grow. I don't know if it's wet around here," said Totah pointing to a back wall in her garage.SF Public Works says they had crews working over the weekend but they only deal with what's on the surface."On Saturday our crews came out with a sweeping truck and cleared the debris after the incident. We also had crews today cleaning up," said Jennifer Blot with SF Public Works.We questioned The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission about Saturday's flood. The SFPUC is responsible for drains and areas prone to flooding and said the West Portal neighborhood flooded because the drain system was not big enough.SFPUC's Tyler Gamble says they have a plan, "we are in the design phase of a program that will increase the size of the storm drain system in that neighborhood. We expect that to begin in 2021. That will bring it to the level of service of a 5 year storm."Meanwhile, West Portal's supervisor Norman Yee said in a statement to ABC7 news:Answers that are not good enough for some flood victims.Totah said, "my biggest concern is that this neighborhood gets ignored and taken for granted. That is not right..."