Sizzling temperatures draw crowds to Stinson Beach, raising concern over social distancing

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Stinson Beach in the North Bay was a hot spot for those trying to escape this weekend's record-breaking Bay Area heat."We have a friend that comes every Saturday, so we wanted to join him this weekend," says Michael Anderson, from Fairfield, who came out with his family.Bodyboarding to football are among the activities on the beach, while for others, it was a chance to just to sit and relax."I've been constantly in front of a computer working from home for so long, that I just want to be able to relax in an open environment," explains Shola Dada, who lives in Oakland.However, the large crowds, like those at Stinson Beach, is a concern for many health officials.Cases of COVID-19 jumped nationwide after Memorial Day weekend. There was a similar pattern after the Fourth of July."There is always a concern (of COVID-19), but everybody is social distancing," says one Novato resident, pointing to the crowds at Stinson Beach. "I don't really see groups of people that don't know each other, that are together. Most of the groups out here are tight, together and they know each other. I think the social distancing out here is good."About 30 miles inland, Mike Howard was out with family and friends for lunch in Novato, where temperatures where higher than along the coast.Streets in the downtown were closed off for outdoor dining. It may be hot, but Howard says, the family just needed to get out."It is very hot," says Howard, but adds, "Even though it's hot, I'd rather do that, than be cooped up in the house."As temperatures climb over the long weekend, the Margaret Todd Senior Center in Novato, is one of three cooling centers in Marin County that will be open Sunday and Monday.