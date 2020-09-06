beaches

Sizzling temperatures draw crowds to Stinson Beach, raising concern over social distancing

By Anser Hassan
STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Stinson Beach in the North Bay was a hot spot for those trying to escape this weekend's record-breaking Bay Area heat.

"We have a friend that comes every Saturday, so we wanted to join him this weekend," says Michael Anderson, from Fairfield, who came out with his family.

Bodyboarding to football are among the activities on the beach, while for others, it was a chance to just to sit and relax.

"I've been constantly in front of a computer working from home for so long, that I just want to be able to relax in an open environment," explains Shola Dada, who lives in Oakland.

RELATED: Stinson Beach open Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

However, the large crowds, like those at Stinson Beach, is a concern for many health officials.

Cases of COVID-19 jumped nationwide after Memorial Day weekend. There was a similar pattern after the Fourth of July.

"There is always a concern (of COVID-19), but everybody is social distancing," says one Novato resident, pointing to the crowds at Stinson Beach. "I don't really see groups of people that don't know each other, that are together. Most of the groups out here are tight, together and they know each other. I think the social distancing out here is good."

RELATED: Peninsula cities split on whether to close beaches Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19
About 30 miles inland, Mike Howard was out with family and friends for lunch in Novato, where temperatures where higher than along the coast.

Streets in the downtown were closed off for outdoor dining. It may be hot, but Howard says, the family just needed to get out.

"It is very hot," says Howard, but adds, "Even though it's hot, I'd rather do that, than be cooped up in the house."

As temperatures climb over the long weekend, the Margaret Todd Senior Center in Novato, is one of three cooling centers in Marin County that will be open Sunday and Monday.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystinson beachlabor daybeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirusheatweatherreopening californiamarin countycovid 19heat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACHES
Labor Day: Which Bay Area beaches are open and closed?
Marin County beach open Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Peninsula cities split on whether to close beaches Labor Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for next week
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Monday
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
These Bay Area cities may break 100-year-old heat records
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
150 trapped, 10 injured at Mammoth Pool campground as Creek Fire grows to 36,000 acres
Show More
Wine Country grapes damaged by smoke, lab confirms
Wildfire updates: Containment grows for Bay Area wildfires
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Coronavirus updates: California tops 727,000 cases
Family of man killed by Vallejo police to get nearly $6M
More TOP STORIES News